Longview-area cities and counties are expected to receive more than $140 million directly from the federal government through the recently passed federal stimulus package.
Local officials were waiting for more information about the funding Tuesday. Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said the county had recently been notified about the $24.5 million it is targeted to receive. The city of Longview would receive $17.35 million, according to the website democrats.senate.gov.
“It was a total surprise to me,” Stoudt said. “We’re not going to spend a dime of that until I’m very clear on what the rules are.”
He said the money could be a “game changer” that might allow the county to work on countywide water projects, for instance. He said, though, that he needs to learn more about the program, and commissioners would discuss it in the future.
The city of Longview hasn’t yet received direct notification of the funding from a state or federal agency, said city spokesman Shawn Hara.
“We have not yet received the money. As additional details and guidelines become available, the city manager will review and present to council suggestions for how the funds can be utilized locally,” Hara said in an email.
He pointed to the original federal stimulus bill that was approved in 2020, which spelled out eligible uses of the money:
For responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency and its effect on the economy;
To provide “premium pay” to local government employees who are essential workers or to provide grants to employers with essential workers;
For the provision of government services considering the reduction in local revenues because of COVID-19; or
For investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.