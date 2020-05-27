The city of Longview is limiting the types of materials that can be recycled in an effort to "help ensure the viability" of the program.
Plastics labeled as Nos. 3 through 7 no longer will be accepted in recycling bins placed curbside for pickup, according to the city. Other items not allowed include food, liquids, Styrofoam, glass, Mylar (such as chip bags or candy wrappers), wood, clothing and scrap metal.
Items placed in the city’s recycling bins must be limited to plastics marked as No. 1 or 2, clean cardboard, paper and clean household metal cans (such as soda cans or canned food).
Examples of items made of Nos. 3 through 7 plastics include blister wrap, cling wrap, detergent bottles, grocery bags and some squeezable bottles (such as for mustard or honey).
Glass is not accepted in curbside recycling, but the city offers glass recycling bins at multiple locations.
"Due to changes in the international recycling markets, some items that previously could be sold and reused are no longer wanted," the city said in a statement. "When unrecyclable items are taken to the materials recovery facility, the recycling process is slowed and the unwanted items are ultimately taken by the recycling company to the landfill."
Rivers Recycling in Kilgore accepts Longview’s recycling, but it stopped paying the city for it in 2015 when global demand declined. Rivers charged the city $20 a ton in 2018 to take its recycling. That price has since increased 225% to $65 per ton, according to the city.
The city is charged $24.23 per ton of waste taken to Pine Hill Landfill in Longview.
That price difference is the main reason for the change in the types of materials that are accepted, said city spokesman Shawn Hara.
"We don't want to send items that can't be recycled" to Rivers because of the high cost, Hara said. "If you can remove the amount of trash, it can sustain the (recycling) program."
In January, the Longview City Council approved a $1.25-a-month recycling fee added to residents' sanitation bills through the fiscal year.
The $1.25 option was put forward by city staff as a solution to keep the recycling program after Rivers Recycling announced it would increase its costs at the start of 2020.