Drivers on Whaley Street will see two new four-way stops beginning Wednesday as the city of Longview considers removing traffic signals at two intersections.
A recent traffic analysis identified that the signals where Whaley intersects with Fredonia and Center streets weren’t warranted by any of the nine warrant factors examined, according to the city. Those factors include eight-hour volume, four-hour volume, peak volume, pedestrian volume, crash experience and more.
City crews will bag all the signal heads at these intersections Wednesday and install temporary four-way stop signs.
The city will review traffic at the intersections for 60 days using the four-way stop, and if no safety concerns are identified, will remove the signals and install permanent traffic signs.