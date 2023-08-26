The city of Longview is set to spend more than $760,000 out-of-pocket to realign and preserve a right-of-way on Delia Drive at Page Road to improve safety.
Development Services Director Michael Shirley said the realignment project was identified as a need when Hallsville ISD began work on its new West Elementary School campus on East Loop 281 South. The district decided not to realign Delia Drive as part of the construction, which left it up to the city.
The worked with Garrett Boersma and Jeff Kroyer, developers who own 5 acres adjacent to Delia Drive and Page Road. Had Boersma and Kroyer chosen to develop the property, the city would have lost the chance to realign the road, Shirley said.
"We shared with them the project, and they were very interested in working with us to preserve that right-of-way and advance that project," he said.
In July 2022, the City Council approved the Development Services Department entering into an agreement with the developers. As part of that agreement, they would cover the costs of construction and the city would reimburse them over time.
"That was part of the negotiations — they would build it (and) fund it and we would offer an incentive to them over time to cover the reimbursement cost of construction," Shirley said.
Total construction costs for the realignment, drainage and sidewalk work is $1.113 million, not including the costs of water and sewer relocation.
However, the city has secured an "advanced funding agreement" with the Texas Department of Transportation, which has committed about $1.002 million toward the project, leaving the city's 10% contribution at $111,313.
At Thursday's council meeting, members approved a budget amendment of $488,844 that includes the city's 10% contribution of $111,313, the cost to purchase the right-of-way at $270,880 and the cost of engineering at $106,650.
Relocation of water and sewer lines will be paid for through Capital Improvement Project (CIP) funds and cost $273,100.
With TxDOT's contribution, the city's portion and the water and sewer costs, the total realignment project has a price tag of about $1.764 million.
District 4 Councilman John Nustad said it was a timely project with the work that's been going on at Hallsville West Elementary.
Nustad asked Police Chief Anthony Boone if he could talk about how the project would help safety in the area.
"Anything that's gonna help with alleviating the traffic will be of benefit," Boone said. "For those that don't know, over the last week ... there were two crashes two days apart. One was actually on the roadway on the Loop (281) when a vehicle was attempting to turn around and then the other one was on the parking lot of Hallsville West."
The speed limit in that area is 65 mph, which Boone said is fast when considering the number of vehicles that travel the road.
To keep traffic at the speed limit, the police department has placed a speed trailer near the road to identify vehicle speed and also has implemented a digital sign reading "slow down" and "school ahead" on the north and south sides of the school, Boone said.
District 1 Councilman Tem Carpenter asked if Hallsville ISD's police department had been helping in traffic efforts, and Boone said while the district has a police department, its main focus has been on the parking lot and the school itself.
He added a unit had been added near the road to help slow down traffic and said Harrison County has been contacted in case further assistance is needed.
No timeline has been established for construction of the project.