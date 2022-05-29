City of Longview offices will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
Longview Transit, the public bus transportation system, also will be closed Monday and resume services Tuesday.
The Longview Public Library is closed through Monday. The book drop also will be closed, and curbside pickup is unavailable. The library will resume services Tuesday.
Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center and Longview Animal Control will be closed Monday and reopen Tuesday.
And while trash and recycling will be collected on a regular schedule Monday, the city’s compost site will be closed. The site will resume services Tuesday.
Residents with a water or sewer emergency during the holiday can call (903) 236-3030.