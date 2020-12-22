City of Longview offices will be closed Thursday and Friday and resume regular business hours Monday.
Sanitation services will not be affected, and the compost facility is scheduled to reopen Saturday.
The Longview Public Library will be closed Thursday through Sunday. The library’s book drops and curbside pickup service will also be closed. The Broughton Branch Library will be closed from through Sunday, and normal hours and operations will resume Monday.
The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center will be closed Thursday and Friday and reopen Saturday.
The Parks and Recreation Department office will be closed Thursday through Jan. 1 and will reopen Jan. 4. Broughton Recreation Center, Green Street Recreation Center, and the Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Longview Transit, the public bus transportation system, will end service at noon Thursday and will not operate Friday or Saturday. Regular transportation service will resume Monday.
During the holiday, residents may report a water or sewer emergency by calling (903) 236-3030.