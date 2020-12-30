City of Longview offices will be closed News Year’s Day Friday and resume regular business hours Monday.
Sanitation services will not be affected. The compost facility will also be closed Friday.
The Longview Public Library will close at 5 p.m. Thursday and remain closed Friday.
The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center will be closed Friday and and reopen Saturday.
The Parks and Recreation Department office is closed and will reopen Monday. Broughton Recreation Center, Green Street Recreation Center and the Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center will be closed Friday.
Longview Transit, the public bus transportation system, will end service at noon Thursday and will not operate Friday. Regular transportation service will resume Saturday.
During the holiday, residents may report a water or sewer emergency by calling (903) 236-3030.