City of Longview offices will be closed Monday for the New Year's Day holiday and resume regular business hours Tuesday.
Trash and recycling will be collected on a regular schedule for the week.
The Longview Public Library will be closed today (Friday) through Monday along with the library’s book drops and curbside pickup service. Normal hours and operations will resume Tuesday.
Longview Transit, the public bus transportation system, will end regular service at noon Friday but will offer its Safe Ride Home program for New Year’s Eve from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday. To reserve a ride, call (903) 753-2287. Longview Transit will not offer regular service on Saturday. Regular transportation service is set to resume on Monday.
The Visit Longview Marketplace on Tyler Street will be closed Saturday through Monday.
During the holiday, residents can report a water or sewer emergency by calling (903) 236-3030.