City of Longview offices, sanitation collection, the library, municipal court, recreation centers and Longview Transit will be closed until further notice when weather and driving conditions improve, the city announced Monday afternoon.
"City staff will continue to monitor the weather and an announcement will be made when services are able to resume," the city stated in a news release.
Sanitation collection will not be available until the weather permits, according to the city. An adjusted sanitation collection schedule will be determined according to factors such as weather, road conditions and the availability of the local landfill and recycling center.
Longview Municipal Court hearings are canceled through Friday. A Planning and Zoning Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled, and the zoning items that were to be considered at Tuesday's meeting will be heard on a later date.
"City emergency personnel are continuing to monitor weather and road conditions," the city said in the news release. "Current forecasts for Wednesday and Thursday call for continued wintry precipitation and subfreezing temperatures, and residents are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible and use extreme caution if traveling on city roadways."
The city has created a map that displays information about road closures, street conditions and traffic lights. To view road conditions, visit LongviewTexas.gov/RoadClosures.