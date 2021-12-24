City of Longview offices will be closed today and Monday for the Christmas holiday and resume regular business hours Tuesday.
Trash and recycling will be collected on a regular schedule, while the city’s compost site will be closed today through Monday.
The Longview Public Library will be closed today through Monday along with the library’s book drops and curbside pickup service. Normal hours and operations will resume Tuesday.
The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center will be closed today through Monday and reopen Tuesday.
Longview Transit, the public bus transportation system, will not operate beginning today and is scheduled to return to regular services Monday.
And the Visit Longview Marketplace on Tyler Street will be closed today through Monday.
During the holiday, residents can report a water or sewer emergency by calling (903) 236-3030.