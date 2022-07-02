City of Longview offices will be closed Monday in honor of Independence Day. All city offices will resume regular business hours Tuesday.
Sanitation and recycling services will continue on a regular schedule, including Monday collection.
Longview Transit will be closed Monday. The Longview Public Library is set to be closed Monday, while outside book drops will remain open for patrons to return library materials. will be closed Monday. The library will reopen Tuesday.
Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center and Longview Animal Control will be closed Monday and reopen Tuesday.
The city’s compost site will be closed Monday and resume services Tuesday.