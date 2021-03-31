City of Longview offices will be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday.
All city offices will resume regular business hours Monday.
Sanitation collection will continue on regular schedule. The compost facility will be closed Friday and will return to regular schedule beginning Saturday.
The City Secretary’s office will be open 8 to 11 a.m. Friday to accept in-person applications for a ballot by mail. No other business will be conducted at City Hall.
The Longview Public Library and Broughton Branch will be closed Friday through Sunday. Book drops and curbside pick-up also will be closed. The library will resume normal business hours Monday.
Broughton Recreation Center, Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center, Green Street Recreation Center and all other parks buildings will be closed Friday and reopen Monday.
The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center will be closed Friday but will be open Saturday.
And the Longview Transit bus system will continue on regular schedule.
During the holiday, residents may report a water or sewer emergency by calling (903) 236-3030.