City of Longview offices will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
Trash and recycling will be collected on the regular schedule Monday.
Residents with a water or sewer emergency during the holday can call (903) 236-3030.
The Longview Public Library is closed through Monday. The book drop also will be closed, and curbside pickup will be unavailable.
The Longview Transit bus system will not operate Monday, and the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center also will be closed.
The city’s compost site will be closed Monday and Tuesday.