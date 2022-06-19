City of Longview offices are set to close Monday in honor of Juneteenth. All city offices will resume regular business hours Tuesday.
Sanitation and recycling services will continue on a regular schedule. Longview Transit, the public bus transportation system, also will continue regular operations Monday.
The Longview Public Library is set to close Monday, while outside drops will remain open for patrons to return library materials. The library will reopen Tuesday.
During the Monday holiday, residents can report a water or sewer emergency by calling (903) 236-3030.