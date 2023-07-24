City of Longview Community Services Director Dietrich Johnson has been named to the board of Texans for the Arts.
The nonprofit organization is a statewide advocacy group that helps advance the work of creative industries and brings focus to the economic impact that arts have on communities. It also encourages work on behalf of the Texas Commission on the Arts and other such groups.
About two months ago, Johnson said he was contacted by the group to see if he would consider a position on the board and received confirmation of his appointment a few wees ago. He said he was interested in joining because of his experience with arts efforts in Longview.
"I've been working with cultural arts efforts on behalf of the city of Longview probably the past 25 years, (and) I also kind of encouraged the idea of Arts!Longview," he said.
Johnson serves on the Arts!Longview board and is essentially the city liaison for the organization.
His arts efforts with the city started when he encouraged arts groups to work together as a creative community and not separately, he said.
"I think that's worked successfully over the last years, so much so that when we applied for the Cultural District designation in 2018, that kind of set the stage for what the arts groups have become in the city," Johnson said.
He said he believes working to advance arts in the community is important, and he wants people to recognize the tremendous economic impact of the creative industry.
As part of the Texans for the Arts board, Johnson expects to support the organization's mission of advocacy and collective vision of the arts. Making sure arts are represented in the community and fostering economic development also will likely be part of his role.
He referred to the process of creative placemaking in which public and private partnerships with arts groups and individuals are encouraged.
Johnson gave the example of a large development moving into the city and encouraging developers to see if any art components can be incorporated into the project, such as an art installation or public art display. Local examples include arts banners throughout downtown, utility box wrappers, murals and the city's entryways.
Johnson said fewer than 30 people statewide were appointed to the board, and he's grateful to have been selected.
"I would have to say I feel very much honored to have been considered and selected," he said. "But it's not really about me — it's about our city leadership making those (arts) opportunities happen."