The city of Longview has opened its splash pads for families looking to keep cool as temperatures rise.
All of the city's splash pads have free admission and are open 9 a.m. to sundown daily through October:
Jack Mann Splash Pad at Lear Park: 100 H.G. Mosley Parkway (closed Wednesdays);
Rotary Park Splash Pad: 500 Baylor Drive; and
Spring Hill Park Splash Pad: 738 Fenton Road.
Splash pads at Broughton Park and Stamper Park are closed for construction.
The Jack Mann Splash Pad is reserved 9 to 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday as a special time for children 3 and younger.