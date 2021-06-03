The price for property the city of Longview plans to take for a road improvement project grew by $30,000 on Wednesday.
In May 2018, Longview voters approved a three-part, $108 million bond package that included $3.3 million to reconfigure the intersections of Estes Parkway, Mobberly Avenue, High Street and Edwin Street into a traditional T intersection and extend Bostic Drive/Millie Street through to Mobberly Avenue. An entryway monument and landscaping also are included.
Public Works Director Rolin McPhee said Wednesday the city has been ready to accept bids for the project for months. However, that has been delayed because city officials couldn’t reach an agreement with the owners of property at 2400 S. Mobberly Ave., where Novedades Lizbeth is located, at the intersection.
Business owners Rene Cornejo and his wife, Sylvia, have said they have operated a money transfer business and retail store selling boots, hats and South American imports at that location for more than 20 years.
When negotiations failed, the city filed an eminent domain lawsuit to take the property. The matter went before two special commissioners — Thomas “Tommy” Visage and Daryl R. Atkinson — who were appointed by County Court at Law No. 2 Judge Vincent Dulweber to consider the property’s value and make a decision.
Attorneys representing the city and Cornejo agreed to strike a third commissioner, Frank Chaney, before Wednesday’s hearing started. No discussion about why took place in public, except that during testimony, Cornejo said that someone named “Frank” had approached him about the property on behalf of the city early in the process.
The city’s last offer for the property, made in writing to the Cornejos, was $175,000, as valued by an appraiser the city hired, McPhee told the commissioners.
The Cornejos countered with $2 million, he said. McPhee also testified that he had at one point offered the Cornejos $400,000 in error, because he was including relocation costs. Then, he learned that was not the correct way to handle relocation costs, and the city hired a firm specializing in that service to oversee relocation services for the Cornejos.
Wednesday’s hearing included testimony from appraisers on both sides, McPhee and Rene Cornejo with the help of an interpreter.
After about six hours of testimony Wednesday, Atkinson said the commissioners didn’t need to hear more evidence to make their decision. They emerged from the courtroom after about 15 minutes and handed attorneys Chase Palmer, who represented the city, and Celia Flowers, who represents the Cornejo family, a document detailing their decision. Palmer said the commissioners awarded $205,000 to the Cornejos.
“We’re comfortable with the commissioners’ decision,” McPhee said.
The Cornejos can appeal to the decision to the judge. Flowers wouldn’t comment about their intentions. However, when she spoke to commissioners on Wednesday, she mentioned what she said were “procedural” errors. She also questioned the need for the project and whether the Bostic Drive extension could be completed without the need for the Novedades Lizbeth property.
Palmer, the city’s attorney in this case, asked McPhee, “As we sit here today, is this particular project ready to go except for this property?”
“Yes,” McPhee said.
Testimony also highlighted differences in the appraisals the city obtained of the property from appraiser Michael Reader and one obtained by the Cornejos from Jim Justice.
Reader’s appraisal included sales of what he said were similar properties south of Marshall Avenue. Justice’s comparisons included properties in the high traffic Loop 281 area and Eastman Road. His appraisal also included a number of mistakes that Palmer pointed out, included references to property in Cherokee County in the document. His appraisal valued the property at more than $500,000.
Palmer questioned Reader about the condition of the neighborhood, defined as South Longview.
“Is it a high growth area?” Palmer asked.
“No sir,” Reader said. New development is “limited to non-existing,” he added, describing a scarcity of comparable property sales to use in his comparison.
By law, the Cornejo family also will receive money for relocation costs in addition to the price the city pays for the property. Testimony on Wednesday indicated that money includes up to $2,500 for property search costs and $25,000 to make improvements to a replacement property they purchase.
They also will be reimbursed actual moving expenses.