A hearing is set for 9 a.m. April 27 in the city of Longview’s effort to acquire property for the Mobberly Avenue Entryway project.
The project from the 2018 bond package consists of turning the intersection at Mobberly and Estes into a T-intersection and extending Bostic Drive to Mobberly Avenue, among other improvements.
Rene Cornejo and his wife, Sylvia, previously said they have operated their business Novedades Lizbeth, at that intersection at 2700 Estes Parkway, for about 20 years. The business has included a restaurant, a store featuring South American imports and money transfers to other countries.
In December, the Longview City Council approved the use of eminent domain to take the property after negotiations failed between the city and the Cornejos. The city had offered $175,000 based on an appraisal of the property, but Public Works Director Rolin McPhee previously said the Cornejos countered with a $2 million purchase price.
Earlier this month, Chase Palmer, an attorney representing the city of Longview, officially filed the suit to take the property dispute to Gregg County Court at Law No. 2, which is presided over by Vincent Dulweber. The hearing is set for the county commissioners courtroom.
Following eminent domain rules, the judge has appointed three “special commissioners” to consider the case: local business owner Thomas “Tommy” Visage; Frank Chaney, manager of commercial operations for Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate in Longview; and Daryl R. Atkinson, a local attorney.
The Cornejos have not responded to the lawsuit in court, and Rene Cornejo said he does not have an attorney. He does not speak English well and had a friend, Juan Rivio, call the News-Journal to say that Cornejo is confused but will show up in court and plans to have an attorney there.
“He’s lost,” Rivio said. “He told me, ‘I’m confused.’”