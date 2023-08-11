The city of Longview is considering a 3% cut in its property tax rate for the upcoming budget year.
This past month, City Manager Rolin McPhee presented the City Council with a total proposed 2023-24 budget of $217.36 million, which is about $6 million more than the 2022-23 budget of $211.17 million.
McPhee returned to the council Thursday with an amended total budget of $216.94 million. The main difference is finalized property tax valuations significantly exceeded the initial estimates provided by the Gregg County Appraisal District, he said.
"With that in mind, I am proposing a 3% reduction in the proposed tax rate," he said. "This reduction enables us to maintain our balanced budget proposed last month with the same expenses and provide financial relief to our residents."
The current tax rate is 57.89 cents per $100 valuation. McPhee's proposal would drop it to 56.18 cents per $100 valuation.
McPhee showed a graph with previous tax rates dating back to 2015 and noted the portion of the rate assigned to maintenance and operations has started to decrease.
"Minimizing the portion of property taxes needed annually to support the maintenance and operations is a key element to ensure a healthy financial outlook for the city moving forward," he said.
Mayor Andy Mack commented on the property values, which the city has no control over. He sad it was beneficial the city could reduce its tax rate and that it was "some form of good news" for residents.
McPhee also reviewed proposed fee changes for the coming budget.
Parade entry fees are set to go down from $250 to $50, while cost of materials related to sewer taps and the installation of clean out boxes will increase from $360 to $492.
In other business during Thursday's meeting, the city also approved awarding a $7.1 million contract to Wicker Construction of Shreveport for the George Richey widening utilities relocation project.
The project is set to widen FM 2275, also known as George Richey, to a five-lane road with a continuous left turn lane. The project is broken into two phases — the first between Pine Tree and Gilmer roads and the second between Pine Tree and White Oak roads. The pandemic and its effect on the economy delayed the project, which originally had construction scheduled to start in 2021 but was shifted to 2025.
Public Works Director Dwayne Archer said the project is still on track to start then, but before that, the water and sewer lines need to be moved.