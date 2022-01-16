Community members willing to brave the cold Saturday were treated to a preview of coming changes to Mobberly Avenue in Longview.
City officials reconfigured a portion of the road to demonstrate how it would look after an upcoming bond project.
“This is a mock up of the city’s Mobberly Complete Street Project where we’re removing the outside lanes of the five-lane facility to accommodate bike traffic,” said project manager Bob Watson. "Bikes have the right to travel in vehicle lanes, but it’s not as safe on a 40 mph corridor as it is with a designated bike path.”
The Mobberly Complete Street Project, funded through the 2018 bond package approved by voters, will consist of reducing the number of travel lanes from five to three on Mobberly Avenue between East Cotton Street and its intersection with Estes Parkway, adding buffered bike lanes and improvements to the existing sidewalks along the way to enhance efficiency and safety.
Representatives from the city were on hand Saturday to answer questions, and Woolley G's Bike & Fitness and Flugers - Bicycle & Outdoor Shop provided spare bicycles for residents interested in trying out the temporarily blocked off lanes to speed safely between Oakdale and Myrle avenues along Mobberly in front of South Ward Park and Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School.
“What we’re seeing here today,” said Watson, “is what we anticipate it will look like in 2024 after the construction has been completed.”
The temporary lane configuration uses cones and signage to demonstrate the redesigned layout along the roadway and will remain until Jan. 31.
“This will be set up for the next couple of weeks to give people the opportunity to come out, try it for themselves, see what it’s like when school is letting out or coming in, and to reach out and let us know about any suggestions for improvement," Watson said.
Residents can learn more about the project and provide feedback through an online survey at LongviewTexas.gov/CompleteStreet .