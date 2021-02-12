Due to expected wintry weather, the City of Longview has shifted its schedule for trash and recycling pick up next week.
All customers will have their collection pushed back one day. Residents whose trash is usually picked up on Monday will have it picked up on Tuesday next week. Tuesday customers will have it picked up on Wednesday. Wednesday customers will have their trash picked up on Thursday. Customers whose trash is normally picked up on Thursday will have it picked up on Friday this coming week.
The shift in collection scheduled applies only to this coming week.
As of Friday afternoon, snow and sleet are expected to start early Sunday morning. The chance of a wintery mix will continue throughout the day and overnight into Monday as temperatures dip below freezing.
Snow is likely before noon Monday with a high temperature near 26 degrees before plummeting to single digits overnight.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 31 degrees. A 20% chance of snow is forecasted after midnight Wednesday morning with snow and sleet likely throughout the day, possibly into Thursday.