New signs across the city of Longview's parks and trails seek public feedback to determine needs for the Parks and Recreation Department's master plan.
Department Director Scott Caron made a presentation Thursday to the City Council about the plan.
In September, the council approved a $50,000 contract with Stantec Consulting Services for the update.
Caron explained the department has kicked off the public engagement portion of the master plan by placing signs in every park in the city. The signs have a QR code that, when scanned, link directly to the city's website, which has another link to the project website.
The project website is where public participation is requested, and residents have two options. One way to engage is a map of the city where residents can put a pin anywhere they'd like and make a comment or suggestion. The other option is to post to a virtual idea board, where residents can see others' comments and like or dislike them, Caron said.
In total, 70 signs have been placed in city parks and along trails, with multiple signs at larger parks.
Caron showed the council data that tracked 15 to 20 visitors daily to the project website.
The next steps for the plan are to hold individual and stakeholder meetings through March and April; continue with park board meetings; a community workshop set for March 27; a public survey in April; another community workshop in June and July; draft the final plan update in August and September; expect park board adoption in October; and council adoption in November.
District 1 Councilman Tem Carpenter asked Caron what was being done about the parking situation at Guthrie Park. Caron said Stantec has identified two options for the city to consider and said one of them was a recommendation to add 24 additional parking spots to the existing lot at Guthrie.
Caron added that once the department received its report from Stantec, he would have more information.
District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara asked Caron if anything is being done to formally invite local groups such as pickleball and disk golf to share feedback.
Caron said the department identified three stakeholder groups: sports tourism/athletic groups, recreation center users and park-interested groups.
Included in the park-interested groups are park users such as skateboarders, mountain bikers, pickleball players, disc golf players, the running club and more. Caron said the department is considering having a representative from each of those groups to ask targeted questions to gauge needs and desires.
Also Thursday, the council approved a $63,235 payment to D&D Construction for the repair of a sinkhole that formed on the High Street bridge.
District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle asked Public Works Director Dwayne Archer what cause the sinkhole, why it was so expensive to fix and why it couldn't have been handled by the contractor set to reconstruct the High Street bridge.
Archer said the reconstruction project is being done by the Texas Department of Transportation and is separate work from the sinkhole, which was the city's responsibility. He also told Pirtle that a drainage break caused the sinkhole and was repaired by installing a conflict box consisting of risers and a manhole.
Council members also gave approval the city's application for a $1 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge for the creation of public art projects. Information from the agenda states the projects would address "important civic issues, celebrate creativity and urban identity."
Laura Hill, city grant and human services director, said those projects would tackle issues such as racial diversity and recycling.
"If we get the grant, we'd do a call for artists to where they would use old tires to create a temporary sculpture to help us teach about the importance of recycling, reducing, reusing and taking care of the environment," she said.