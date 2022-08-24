The city of Longview wants input from residents to guide the future of its park system.
Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said the Parks Master Plan last was updated in 2015. He added that while the plan is normally updated every five to six years, more time was allowed because the last plan was so efficient.
Caron said his department sent out requests Aug. 11 for qualifying firms to update the plan. It received five responses, which a committee within the department then reviewed.
"After the review of the committee, they felt that there was one response that was most accepting to what we were looking for, and so we're doing more due diligence on that firm and we presented that info ... to the park board and they made a motion to approve the recommendation," he said.
The department now has to negotiate a consultant contract with the firm and will present it to the City Council for approval, which is expected Sept. 8, Caron said.
Caron said one of the main reasons the Parks Master Plan needs to be updated is because the plan must be current in order for the department to be eligible for certain grants. Funding for grants has paid for numerous parks projects, including trail construction at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, he added.
"We've been very successful in receiving grant funding" in the past, Caron said.
Caron also said the master plan needs to be updated because it has accomplished all of the top 10 priorities in the previous plan.
The Parks Master Plan is part of the city's 2015 Comprehensive Plan, and the five-year priorities listed in it are:
Increase trails, which has been accomplished by the Guthrie Trail extension with the assistance of the Longview Economic Development Corp. and the Texas Department of Transportation along with the reconstruction of Cargill Long Trail with the 2018 bond measure;
Improve existing parks, which an increase in annual funding for the Parks and Recreation Department allowed for updates to eight parks with the 2018 bond measure;
Complete the Lear Park Master Plan, which was completed with the 2018 bond measure;
Complete the Spring Hill Park Master Plan, which was part of the 2018 bond measure and is in concept and planning phase with construction anticipated for 2023;
Acquire new parkland and increase parkland acres, which was accomplished after The Green and arboretum were converted to parkland and construction was completed;
Provide new facilities at existing parks, which was accomplished by additional funding in annual operating budget used to replace water fountains, picnic tables and benches, as well as other improvements such as an additional restroom for the trailhead at Fourth Street for the Cargill Long Trail;
Increase park funding and budget, which was accomplished by appropriations approved by the City Council;
Raise funds for the arboretum, which was accomplished by a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant for the trail, contributions from Gregg County and funding from the 2018 bond measure along with significant private investment by residents and groups;
Explore new indoor recreation, which was accomplished by expansion of the Broughton Recreation Center as part of the 2018 bond measure; and
Explore multiple funding opportunities, which Caron said was achieved by a number of grants to improve the park system as well as community partners such as Veterans Recognition Foundation, Longview Disc Golf Club, Longview Pickleball Association and Dodson Action Sports Complex.
With these items complete, Caron said it is necessary to reevaluate needs in the department.
"We need to understand the wants and needs from our community to move forward with what (it) would like to see within our parks system," Caron said.
In a council meeting earlier this month, an item regarding whether the city should spend about $94,000 to enter into an agreement with Freese and Nichols to update the city's Comprehensive Plan was tabled indefinitely.
Council members voiced concern for the agreement's price tag and questioned if the update to the plan was needed.