Decreasing participation in some municipal recreation in Longview has city staff puzzled why fewer people want to play.
Data released recently by Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron indicates that participation in several youth sports, along with adult basketball and recreation center use, is trending down, in many cases.
“Children are playing fewer sports. Previously, they would play whatever sport was in season at the time. Now, children are focusing on one sport at an earlier age,” Caron said.
The 2019 adult basketball season for Longview Parks and Recreation Department ended Feb. 13.
Eleven adult teams participated this year, which is one fewer than in 2018. Both seasons fell far below 2017, when 19 teams participated.
The department is looking for new faces to come play.
The people playing on the teams have remained “fairly consistent,” Caron said, but the department has lost a few teams. Current and former teams have given a variety of reasons for not playing, from lack of team sponsors, to poor officiating, increased fees or a lack of competitiveness.
“I don’t think there is any defining issue,” he said. “In the past, we have simply advertised the league and put the deadlines out for registration. We have to figure out better ways to promote the league and get new teams involved, and not rely on those interested in just finding us.”
Average daily visits to the city’s three recreation centers are fluctuating, too.
Visits to Paula Martin Jones, Broughton and Green Street recreation centers in the first two months of 2020 are down from 2019, but they’re on par or slightly above 2018 numbers released by PARD.
Since November 2018 when voters approved a bond package that included improvements for Broughton Recreation Center and several city parks, the average number of daily visits decreased a year ago but were consistent this winter with 2018.
Youth basketball ended Feb. 22 with 261 boys and 71 girls competing this past season. By comparison, 295 boys and 69 girls competed in the 2018 season, and 340 boys and 98 girls entered the 2017 season.
It represents a 24% reduction in total youth players over the three seasons.
“With youth basketball, there are other opportunities for play, from competitive club teams to Upward to school district-related Little Dribbler programs. The same number of children are still playing, but they may be in other programs,” Caron said.
Youth baseball and softball also have seen declines based on participation numbers from the youth sports associations that use Longview municipal facilities, he said.
The specialization of children in activities, along with the growth of club or select programs, has been a contributing factor, he said.
“Just as with basketball, the raw numbers tend to be similar, but parents are seeking more competitive programs to prepare their children for high school,” he said.
Also, children are playing fewer sports, Caron added.
According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association’s State of Play 2019 report, participation in team and individual sports among children ages 6 to 12 has decreased slightly but steadily each year since 2015.
For Longview, the decreases haven’t left PARD cash-strapped.
“Fewer participants does mean less revenue, but our expenses are less, as well,” Caron said. “To date, it hasn’t impacted how we run the programs and what we do with them.”
To reverse the trend, Caron said staff needs to develop new strategies. That could include more instructional work to introduce children to sports to make them and their parents feel more comfortable.
“We have great relationships with the school districts, and we need to improve how we are promoting our program so all children know about what is offered,” Caron said. “We have to educate our community on the benefits of youth sports overall and encourage these healthy behaviors.”