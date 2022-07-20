The city of Longview is set to open its fourth — and first tournament-level — disc golf course Thursday at Lear Park.
The city's first disc golf course was installed in 2004 at Guthrie Park by a local Boy Scout Troop, said Marina Garcia, recreation supervisor for the Parks and Recreation Department. Courses at Hinsley and Ingram parks have since been installed.
Since the first course opened, the Longview Disc Golf Association has made a number of improvements and adjustments.
Garcia said the number of people asking for another course, specifically a tournament-style one, has increased over the years.
"When I go by all the parks...I do get a lot of people participating in the disk golf courses (and) lots of people saying we need more," she said.
Parks Director Scott Caron said plans for the course at Lear Park have been in development for several years, and residents' continued use of the other courses spurred calls for more.
"It's desired by those in the community that are into disc golf," Caron said. "Part of the reason why is because each course is a little different in its nature and structure."
The courses at Guthrie and Hinsley parks as well as the new one at Lear Park have 18 holes, while the one at Ingram Park has nine holes.
Caron explained that the course at Lear Park is designed to complement the city's other courses by having an open layout that is tournament quality.
"You can get the high-end players and the recreational players that can get enjoyment out of it as well," he said.
Interest in disc golf has continually grown over the years in the area, and the Longview Disc Golf Association has hosted several tournaments, most recently at Hinsley Park, Caron said.
The grand opening is set 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Lear Park,100 H.G. Mosley Parkway.
For maps and scorecards of the courses or for more information, visit longviewtexas.gov/3337/Disc-Golf .