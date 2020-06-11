The city of Longview will open its largest splash pad next week and its second pool June 25, with its largest pool and smaller splash pads already open for summer fun.
Coronavirus-related restrictions issued by Gov. Gregg Abbott and related staffing city issues have affected decisions about opening those facilities.
"It's normally not an easy task to get aquatic facilities opened, but it's been an even greater challenge due to repercussions of COVID-19," said Scott Caron, the city's parks and recreation director. "We have been making every effort to balance the necessary health and safety protocols with having appropriate staff."
The governor allowed pools to open at 25 percent capacity on May 18. The city opened its largest pool, the Longview Swim Center, on June 6, with Caron explaining that the city didn't know in advance when pools would be allowed to open.
"It's a bigger pool, so it can have a larger attendance," he said of the decision to open the Longview Swim Center. It also has more amenities than Ingram Pool.
The recreational swimming area opened first at Longview Swim Center, but staffing issues prevented the deeper race pool with a diving board from opening until this Saturday, he said. The recreational pool at the swim center opened at 25% capacity, or 85 people, but restrictions have decreased so it's now at 50%, or 170 people. With the opening of the race pool in two days, the Longview Swim Center will be able to accommodate 250 people at 50% capacity. Ingram Pool's total capacity is 250 people, so, if the 50% capacity stands when it opens June 25, it can handle 125 people.
"The main challenge is and always will be lifeguard staff. We typically have a staff of around 35 each summer with about 10 to 12 returning from the previous year," Caron said in an email. "We train all of our lifeguards in March, April and early May with everyone in place by the middle of May. Due to COVID-19, we were not able to host any lifeguard training classes during that period. That essentially put us three months behind. We offered three certification classes from May 18 to May 29, another one in June and a final one in July.
"On June 1, we had 20 lifeguards on payroll. As of (Tuesday), when a few more completed their paperwork, we have 37. We still have some orientation and in-service we need to complete with them before they get up on the stand."
The city opened up its smaller splash pads this week, at Stamper, Broughton and Spring Hill parks, as allowed under the governor's orders. The city decided to delay opening the larger Jack Mann Splash pad until June 18, though, as it hired employees to monitor attendance, clean the facility and encourage social distancing, Caron said.
The pools and the Jack Mann Splash Pad are following the same operating schedule, in which they're open for two hours, closed for an hour for cleaning and then open again for two hours.
The pool schedule, including Ingram Pool once it's open, are: noon-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon-2 p.m., 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The pools are closed on Mondays.
The Jack Mann Splash Pad will be closed on Wednesdays for cleaning. On other days it will be open for the general public from noon-2 p.m. and 3- 5 p.m., with additional hours of 6- 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sunday. It will be open for reservations for private parties beginning July 2, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then 6-8 p.m.
"We're trying to keep a healthy balance and allow our facilities to be used and everybody to enjoy them," Caron said.