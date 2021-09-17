In conjunction with Keep Longview Beautiful and the Love Longview day of service, the City of Longview will hold a household hazardous waste event 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Hazardous waste collection will be accepted in the Longview Public Library parking lot at 222 W. Cotton St. Accepted materials include: acids, used motor oil/filters, antifreeze, batteries, paint, solvents and varnish, pool chemicals, herbicides and pesticides, cleaning products such as oven cleaner, drain openers and stain remover, paint stripper/thinner, fluorescent bulbs, engine degreaser, brake, transmission fluid and other automotive fluids.
Containers must be spill-proof, according to the city. Containers larger than 5 gallons will not be accepted, and containers also must be original except for motor oils and antifreeze.