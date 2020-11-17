A Christmas tree erected Tuesday in downtown Longview is intended to help East Texans get into the holiday spirit.
City of Longview staff and volunteers set up the 23 1/2-foot-tall tree at Heritage Plaza. Tree lights are planned to be turned on Sunday, but the city will not have a formal event this year because of social distancing requirements amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Just because there isn't an event doesn't mean there isn't the spirit of Christmas," Main Street Coordinator Melida Heien said. "This is an invitation for people to come out throughout the holiday season to see it."
When the Christmas tree lights are turned on, they will stay on 24/7 throughout the season.
Though this is the third year for the city to have the lighted Christmas tree downtown, new features are being added this year. Heien said this the tree will feature dozens of lighted ornaments that were donated by One Hundred Acres of Heritage, a volunteer organization that teams with the city to promote and revitalize downtown. Next year, Heien said, the city may add a star to the tree top.
Also new this year is a gingerbread man selfie station that will be placed in downtown Longview throughout the holiday season, she said. The city can move the gingerbread selfie station around, so it could appear anywhere from Heritage Plaza to a downtown corner near Silver Grizzly Espresso.
The city also will light up the metal letters that spell "LONGV EW," with the "I" missing to allow people to stand in its place as they pose for photos.
"There are going to be a lot of great photo opportunities for people to take their pictures with the tree and throughout downtown," Heien said.
The Christmas tree is at Heritage Plaza at the corner of Green and Methvin streets.