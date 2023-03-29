The city of Longview will open its splash pads for the season beginning Saturday, with new equipment at Broughton Recreation Center.
The Armstrong Sprayground at Broughton on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was the city's original splash pad after Armstrong Pool closed.
The installation of new equipment at Armstrong includes a new control system to operate it, according to the city.
All of the city’s splash pads have free admission and are open 9 a.m. to sundown daily through October.
Other facilities are:
Jack Mann Splash Pad at Lear Park, 100 H.G. Mosley Parkway (closed Wednesdays);
Rotary Park Splash Pad; 500 Baylor Drive;
Spring Hill Park Splash Pad, 738 Fenton Road; and
Stamper Park Splash Pad; 400 Fair St.
"We hope the renovations are complete and Armstrong will open (Saturday) and will share with the public if this splash pad has been delayed due to the ongoing renovations," said city spokesman Richard Yeakley.
More information including splash pad rules can be found at LongviewTexas.gov/SplashPads .