The city of Longview remains in need of lifeguards as it prepares to open outdoor pools for the summer.
Lifeguard shortages have already affected some pools in the city, such as the Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center. Earlier this year, hours at the facility were cut from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to 7 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.
Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron previously said that over the past couple of years, it's been a challenge across the nation to fill lifeguard positions.
The city's two public outdoor pools at the Longview Swim Center and Ingram Park are set to officially open for the summer May 28. According to Caron, one lifeguard position has been filled, and another is in the process of being hired. The department has been promoting the open lifeguard positions through social media, the city's website and a number of employment websites such as Indeed, Caron said.
"We have a big returning number of staff from last year that are wanting to come back and work for us this year," he added. "We can always use more."
Caron said attendance for city lifeguard classes in April was normal if not slightly less. The main concern is to continue the hiring and training process and integrate new recruits to the facility they'll serve at, he added.
While the city previously considered reimbursing applicants who were interested in obtaining their lifeguard certification, Caron said it ultimately did not move forward with that incentive.
If the need for lifeguards is not met, adjustments to pool hours would need to be implemented, Caron said. Alternatively, the department would consider closing the lap/diving pool at the Longview Swim Center and keeping the other pool at the facility open.
After the May 28 opening, the Longview Swim Center and Ingram Pool are closed Mondays and open 12:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is $2 for children 3 through 17, $3 for adults 18 and older and free for children 2 and younger. Season passes for the outdoor pools also are available and can be purchased at the Parks and Recreation office office at 130 Timpson St.
The Longview Swim Center is at 1111 W Fairmont St., and Ingram Pool is at 1400 N 10th St.