Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities in January will be coordinated by the city of Longview for the first time since 2009.
Director of Community Services Dietrich Johnson said along with MLK Day events, the city also is taking over Juneteenth-related celebrations after its recent recognition as a federal holiday.
The holiday events are being coordinated by the department's Arts and Culture Office, which he said was established earlier this year during a reorganization of city positions and departments. Planning committees composed of various volunteers, community planners and stakeholders also will take part in organizing the events, he said.
"It's important for the city to take the lead especially since both events are federally recognized," Johnson said. "I feel overall that we should have a part in developing that and making sure that it has a presence within our community."
He added that municipal government has the reach to capture local resources and bring them together for events such as these.
According to Johnson, the MLK Planning Committee has been meeting since August to schedule several days of events. The committee revisited the model it used in 2009 to map out events from Jan. 13 to 16, he said.
The events include an MLK Jazz Concert with a reception at 6 p.m. and live music by Mack Guice & Band at 7 p.m. Jan. 13; an MLK Celebration Parade at 10 a.m., Community Festival at 12 p.m. and annual Humanitarian Celebration Jan. 14; and an MLK March at 11 a.m. Jan. 16.
"The Buffalo Soldiers Revisited: History on Canvas" exhibit at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts is also being promoted as part of MLK Day events and is set to continue through April 15, Johnson said. The exhibit features art by Bob Snead that depicts the Black Cavalry of the U.S. Army in the 1800s.
The spotlight on the exhibit is a new addition to the regular set of MLK Day events, which Johnson said was included because it felt appropriate to incorporate the history of that Black regimen.
The Community Festival also will include a ribbon-cutting for the recently renovated Broughton Recreation Center and will feature food vendors, music and children's activities.
The annual Humanitarian Celebration sees a local residents recognized who's made significant contributions to the community that reflect what King stood for, Johnson said.
The march will start at Broughton Recreation Center and travel to Mount Olive Baptist Church and will be followed by a memorial service to honor King's service and legacy, he said.
All of the events will be free except for the jazz concert, which will require a $10 ticket for entry. Sponsorships from a number of local entities help keep costs at a minimum, he said.
Johnson encourages residents to come out to the events because it takes everyone in the community to be on the same page about what's right, he said.
"People should come and share in the celebration just to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King and how he worked so diligently to bring those opportunities of social justice as a larger part of a conversation that is not just one sector of the community," he said.
Volunteers are still needed for the holiday events. Anyone wishing to volunteer can email djohnson@longviewtexas.gov or call (903) 237-1089.