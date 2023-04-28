The city of Longview is set to purchase property to complete a Reel Road widening project that is part of the 2018 bond package.
Council members approved the acquisition Thursday of a parcel of land at 1900 Buckner St. at a cost of $18,000.
Proposition B of the bond allocated $27.09 million for streets and infrastructure projects — $7.1 million of that specifically for Reel Road. The plan involves widening the two-lane road between Pine Tree Road and Knobcrest Lane into a four-lane road with improved drainage.
In other business Thursday, the council approved the final payment of about $59,000 to Transet Co. of Longview for renovations at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
In February 2020, the council awarded a $1.17 million contract to Transet for work at the facility. Funding was allocated from city hotel occupancy tax money.
Gai Bennett, Longview Convention Complex manager, said many of the updates improved features dating back to 1984 when the building was first built.
The almost 40-year-old curtain wall would leak at the ground level when it rained, Bennet said. Additionally, the glass wasn't as energy efficient as modern materials and would raised the temperature in the lobby about 8 to 10 degrees on hot days, she said.
The main hall, where many large exhibits and events are held, had its entire electrical conduit, outlets and floor replaced.
Council approved both items without discussion.