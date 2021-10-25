The city of Longview will hire a consultant to look for new answers to fully funding the Longview Firefighters' Relief and Retirement Fund.
The City Council on Thursday unanimously agreed to hire Summit Financial Corp. a subsidiary of Hub International to perform an actuarial study of the fund at a cost of up to $45,000. The council authorized City Manager Keith Bonds to finalize the contract.
Assistant City Manager Rolin McPhee on Thursday told the council that the city and the fire pension board have been working for some time to improve the fund's standing. Still, the unfunded liabilities in the plan have continued to grow. In the meantime, the state's pension review board has said pensions must be fully funded by 2055.
"Based upon the amount of unfunded liabilities, the plan will not be fully funded without significant reinvestment," he said. "With that in mind, it's important to obtain a second opinion to form an independent actuarial to analyze that fund."
The pension board has been working with the Florida actuarial services firm Foster & Foster since 2012. At that time, the firm outlined four steps each for the city and the pension board to take to address the unfunded liabilities in the pension fund.
"We were going to make those and things were going to get better," McPhee said of the plan. In 2018, though, the plan experienced a "dramatic" drop in investment returns and those decreases continued to grow in 2019 and 2020.
"I think we thought we were making steps to bridge that liability," he said.
Mayor Andy Mack reiterated that the city and pension board followed the eight steps recommended by Foster & Foster.
"Every single one of them," he said, but "unfortunately things happen" — Covid, elections, the stock market, and that "killed our fund that we have. We don't have control over that. We did what we were instructed to do and it didn't work."
In 2015, the plan's unfunded liabilities were $46 million, he said. By 2018 that number had jumped to $62 million and then grew to $68 million in 2019. Now, it's $70 million, Mack said.
District 4 City Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara has been the Council's liaison to the pension board for eight years. She explained Thursday that some of the assumptions used to calculate the pension plan's liabilities have changed in a way that are "not in our favor" and that "make the numbers increase."
The city is legally obligated to assist with the firefighters' pension, she said. The city needs to look at the options to make sure it's "fully provided for," and it's prudent for the city to have an independent actuarial firm to look at it, Ishihara said.
Mack said it's the city's obligation to take care of the firefighters.
"It's been a terrible investment," he said of the fund. "That's what sometimes investments do, but we're not going to walk away from our public servants that serve us every day and ask nothing of us. We have to suck it up."