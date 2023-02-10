The city of Longview will use reserves from its water fund to purchase three sanitation trucks for almost $1 million.
The City Council approved the purchases during Thursday's meeting.
Information from the city says the new trucks will replace existing ones that no longer are useful and will be sold at auction.
Director of Public Works Dwayne Archer told the council that sanitation vehicle replacement is important.
"You've seen us out there on late nights before. That's usually equipment that's created problems for us, and so this is to address that," Archer said.
He said money is set aside annually in the city's water fund for capital projects. Officials determined money could be moved to sanitation for the purchase of the trucks and not cause any delay in completing water-related capital projects.
In other business during Thursday's meeting, Michael Shirley, director of development services, presented proposed changes to the city's Unified Development Code.
Four types of changes are being proposed: those to correct punctuation, typos and formatting; to fix errors, make omissions and placement; minor changes; and major changes.
Shirley's presentation was on major changes to the code and focused on a section dealing with sidewalks.
The first major change would allow developers to pay a fee in lieu of building a sidewalk if the project meets certain criteria. Any money from fees collected would be deposited into a fund for future sidewalk construction.
City engineers would determine the fee based on the project engineers' input if sidewalks are required at the site.
"It's not doing away with the requirement (of sidewalk installation) — it's just giving an option to where, instead of having to install that small segment, (developers are) still making an impact into the community sidewalk network ..." Shirley said.
One exception would be if the sidewalk connects to an existing crosswalk .
Another proposed major change to the code would outline specifications for sidewalks that tie into city park facilities.
District 5 Councilwoman Michelle Gamboa asked Shirley for examples of communities that had implemented the sidewalk fee as well as a range for the fees.
Shirley responded that communities can implement fees in a number of ways such as setting a base fee, but Development Services is proposing that developers pay the "engineers cost estimate" of whatever price was determined to install the sidewalk. He also said cities such as San Antonio, Houston and Dallas have implemented this type of fee program.
District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara asked who would give approval to developers to pay the fee, and Shirley said he would after determining if the project met criteria for compliance.
The item only was a presentation, and the council did not take action on the changes.