A safety study of a stretch of Fourth Street between Loop 281 and Hawkins Parkway is among the proposed one-time expenses in the city of Longview's 2023-24 budget.
Other one-time traffic, parks and public safety projects also are included in the proposed budget.
The $25,000 safety study would consider options for making improvements to the heavily-used retail corridor, said city spokesman Richard Yeakley.
As part of the Highway Safety Improvement Program administered by the Texas Department of Transportation, any additional costs from the study would be covered by TxDOT. Yeakley said. Additionally, at its last meeting, the City Council approved the application of a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Rural and Tribal Assistance Pilot program for a study of "navigation and traffic flow" on the same corridor.
According to Yeakley, the city frequently hears complaints from residents about the stretch of road. The presence of retailers Walmart, Sam's Club and Lowe's keep the area busy, he said.
"Our projections are we'll only become more congested (in that area)," he said.
If the study is approved in the budget, Yeakley expects to see a number of suggestions for traffic flow improvement from the study, but added that further discussion with traffic experts also will need to take place.
Sandra Boorman was busy loading groceries into her vehicle Friday at Walmart and said she believes some kind of safety improvement is needed along Fourth Street.
"This is such a busy area, I kind of schedule when I come to the store," she said. "It's usually in the mornings, and that way it's less busy."
Boorman said she tends to make right-hand turns when exiting the parking lot onto Fourth Street and that left turns are impossible.
She said she's set to move closer to the Fourth Street/Hawkins Parkway/Loop 721 area soon and said she's concerned about traffic since she'll be likely be coming to Walmart more frequently.
David Bowen also just finished shopping Friday at Walmart and said he lives in Big Sandy but frequents the store on Fourth Street for all of his shopping.
"It's horrible. There's traffic everywhere," Bowen said. "It's slow, and you know everybody backs up at the light over there and you can't always get the turn. Yeah, it's pretty bad."
He suggested the possibility of an additional lane on Fourth Street or even a signal to help keep traffic moving,. He echoed Boorman and said trying to turn left onto Fourth Street is pointless.
Bowen said he instead turns right and then goes around the block.
Other proposed one-time expenses
Citywide installation of retroreflective backplates on traffic signals would be paid for through a 10% match of $160,000 with the other 90% covered through the Highway Safety Improvement Program.
The backplates improve visibility of the illuminated face of the signal through use of a reflective, bright yellow border, Yeakley said. This makes signals more visible during the day and night.
Two projects also are set for Young Street — one to modify traffic signals and another to build a sidewalk.
As with the traffic signals, 10% — or $115,000 — would be paid for by the city with the other 90% funded through the Highway Safety Improvement Program.
The first project would replace the traffic signal at Young and Green streets and add additional crosswalks on south and east approaches with pedestrian signals, Yeakley said.
The second project would place sidewalks on both sides of Young Street from Mobberly Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The need for sidewalks on Young Street was previously identified as part of the Longview MPO's Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan in 2018, Yeakley said.
Both projects are planned to be completed through a partnership with TxDOT.
The city also is proposing to replace the irrigation system for four McWhorter Park baseball fields at a cost of $40,000. According to information from the city, the irrigation systems at Gibson, Hill Sanders and McWhorter ballfields are more than 40 years old. On average, well-maintained irrigation systems last anywhere from 25 to 30 years.
"These fields have an overlapping irrigation system, which is the old way of watering," according to the city. "It creates more runoff in certain areas and wastes water, and they also have infrastructure in the playing area of the fields."
The new irrigation systems would require less maintenance and lead to added irrigation between playing fields.
Also, to complete Phase 3 of the Longview Fire Department's plan to acquire a second set of bunker gear for firefighters, the city is proposing to spend $215,040.
According to Fire Chief J.P. Steelman, the department started a process a couple years ago to try to outfit all of its operational firefighters with two complete sets of structural fire equipment.
"The driving force is the research that's been done about cancer being such a threat to our firefighters when fighting fires and all the carcinogens in the smoke," Steelman said.
After leaving a fire, firefighters typically continue to wear their wet gear and undergo what's known as a "gross decon." This basic shower rinses off large particles and debris from the firefighters and their gear but misses pivotal, deep-seated carcinogens that linger in the gear, he said.
Thorough wash cycles clean the fabric of carcinogenic materials, but total washes and dries of gear usually takes up to 48 hours, Steelman said.
"With the second set of gear, while the first set is being washed and dried to be ready for use again, they have a second set to be able to use," Steelman said.
The City Council is set to vote on the 2023-24 budget at Thursday's meeting.