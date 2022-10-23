It was a breezy Saturday morning as adults and children in costumes lined up to board the city of Longview's second annual Haunted Hayride.
The free event saw the Paul G. Boorman Trail from U.S. 80 to Lois Jackson Park festively decorated with spooky props and volunteers dressed in costume along the way.
A trailer bed with haystacks picked up attendees who then rode along the trail to see the sights. The ride ended at Lois Jackson, where sponsors had set up booths providing games and activities for children.
The Haunted Hayride started in 2021 through the Longview Parks and Recreation Department, and Recreation Supervisor Marina Garcia said she was expecting almost triple the attendance this year.
"For the first one we had 250 (people), and I had only planned for 100," Garcia said not long after the event started. "We're expecting at least 600 people, and so far we've already counted and we're at 400."
The event grew so much that it had 13 sponsors this year compared with none this past year, Garcia said. Organizations such as BioLife, Aspire Mentoring Program, the Longview Public Library, Special Olympics Texas, Buckner Children and Family Services had booths at Lois Jackson Park with information and free candy for children. Kona Ice also was onsite along with the Longview Fire Department, Longview High School cheerleaders and McDonald's.
A costume contest also awarded prizes for best, cutest, funniest and scariest costumes.
"It's always important to offer these programs to get, one, free things out there for the community, (and) two is to get them outdoors," Garcia said. "The city as a whole has these fantabulous trails, and we're just trying to utilize it and to make sure people are aware of what they have in the city ..."
Gary Ford and his son, Connor, 6, and Rocio Ortiz and her son, Andrew Diaz, 7, were waiting in line for their turn on the hayride.
Ford said he heard about the event on social media, and it was and his son's first time attending.
Connor and Andrew are school friends, so their parents decided to bring them to experience the event together, Ford said.
"I just enjoy going to city of Longview events, and so I wanted to come and check it out," he said.
He added that he believes public events enable people from all across the community to see and experience things they may not be able to otherwise.
Garcia said the department has heard from adults who have expressed interest in an evening Haunted Hayride geared toward a more mature crowd, and it is now looking into what can be done next Halloween.
"With the success of this, it'll probably be something that we do and look into for next year," she said.