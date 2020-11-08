City of Longview officials said this past week they presume planned retail development at Hinsley Park “is dead,” five years after a vote by residents would have allowed for the project.
“The existing park continues to be used and maintained as a park facility,” City Manager Keith Bonds said. “There has not been any recent progress or discussion on the previously discussed plan to redevelop the existing park into a retail property.”
In November 2015, Longview voters gave the City Council permission to remove the park designation for Hinsley Park to make way for a proposed retail development at the 38-acre park.
The Cargill family originally donated the park property to the city. The land was deeded to Longview on Aug. 15, 1973, and the park contract states that if the city were to cease using the property as a park, “the heirs and assigns of Robert and Pauline Cargill” would have the right to repurchase the property for $49,450.
The city’s position was and continues to be that it will not consider selling the property unless an acceptable replacement park is made available, Bonds said. That’s exactly what developer Craig Carney told the city years ago that he intended to do on property in North Longview off Judson Road.
When that new park was built, the city then would remove the park designation from the existing land and sell it with the Cargills having the first option to buy it.
However, the development plan languished when federal environmental clearances took longer than expected and the proposed shopping center’s expected anchor store, Kroger Marketplace, practically cut off its participation. Developers later said they were looking for a new anchor tenant for the shopping center.
Bonds and Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron both said this past week that it has been at least two years since the city has received communication from the developers.
“I assume the project is dead at this point, but I cannot speak for whether the developer still has any interest or desire to pursue any further,” Bonds said.
Carney could not immediately be reached for comment.
In the election five years ago, there was no time limit for the city to remove the park designation or sell the land.
“The election gave council the authority to remove the designation if they so desire, but it is important to note that the election does not require council to remove the designation,” Bonds said. “Currently, the council has not removed the park designation.”
The city of Longview continues to use and maintain Hinsley as a park and has made investments to the property in the last five years.
“Infield mix is added annually,” Caron said. “A contractor was hired last year to remove the ‘lip’ between the infield mix and outfield grass as well as to laser grade the infields for improved drainage. Bulbs, ballasts, cross arms and contactors have been replaced on the field lighting.”
The park is not receiving any planned upgrades as part of a 2018 bond package that voters approved. Caron noted, though, that a comprehensive plan in 2015 and park master plan identified the top park priorities.
“Neither adult softball fields nor Hinsley Park were included in the list of improvements developed by the community,” he said.
Hinsley Park features a picnic area, play area, disc golf, multi-use courts and softball fields. The softball fields, in particular, continue to be a popular attraction at the park.
In 2019, the fields played host to dozens of games in the spring, summer and fall and the park played host to six tournaments on weekends, Caron said.
This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city canceled its adult softball leagues in the spring and summer. This fall, the adult softball league includes 39 teams, Caron said. That’s six fewer teams than in fall 2019, he said. The park has played host to three tournaments since the summer, he added.