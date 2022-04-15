The city of Longview will make Safety City and a portion of the Visit Longview Marketplace available for public rental after the move was approved Thursday by the City Council.
By setting and updating fees and charges at the two facilities, the city hopes to recover a portion of certain costs associated with operation of the Longview Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Longview Parks and Recreation Department, which recently began maintaining Safety City, according to information from the city.
As part of the resolution passed Thursday by the council, the city can establish rental fees at the Visitor Longview Marketplace on West Tyler Street as well as prices for "point of sale items." Those items include souvenirs, art, event tickets, food and more. The city also can set consignment fees for those items sold at the marketplace.
Rental fees for the conference room at the Visit Longview Marketplace are $20 per hour, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; and $50 per hour, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The rental fee would cover the cost of one room.
The Parks and Recreation Department also can charge a fee for the rental of Safety City on West Cotton Street for private events and parties. That fee is $180 for two hours along with a $100 security deposit.
In other business Thursday, council members also authorized the final payment of $116,837 to Reynolds & Kay of Tyler for the Cargill Long Trail Improvements project.
The $1.1 million project was paid for as part of the 2018 bond package.
Work included reconstruction of the trail surface, drainage improvements and other work needed to complete construction.
And the council also agreed to a contract with BSW Architects of Dallas for $82,000 for design services related to the renovation of the Longview Police Department building as part of the 2018 bond package.
After the new under-construction police department opens, municipal court will remain in the existing building, which will be renovated to include office space for the city’s human resources department and Partners in Prevention, officials said previously.