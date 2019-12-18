Renovations might be coming to the women’s showers inside Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center.
The city of Longview is seeking bids from contractors interested in the project, Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said.
Staff from the city’s Recreation and Facility Services departments are considering a number of possible projects in the rec center’s women’s locker room.
“The projects that we’ve identified are replacing the shower stalls themselves, new lighting, new plumbing fixtures and replacing the tile,” Caron said Wednesday.
Work won’t begin until 2020, Caron said, because staff want to get quotes from contractors and then determine how the project would fit into this year’s budget.
A Paula Martin Jones patron, Marcia Johnson, spoke at the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board’s September and October meetings about broken shower tiles and other repair needs.
Caron said the coming improvements are mostly need-based but also partly user driven.
Paula Martin Jones was built in 1958 as a YMCA. After the closure of the YMCA, Martin Charities operated the facility from 1990 until 1999, when it was donated to the city.
During the October board meeting, Caron told board members that the city has been responsible for maintenance, operations and upgrades for the past 20 years at Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center but that he didn’t believe much work was done on the facility from 1958 and 1999.
The center, at 515 W. Avalon Ave., is open six days a week and provides a cardio studio, free weights, weight circuits, locker rooms, sauna and steam room and an indoor pool. Day passes and monthly memberships are available.