Though it's uncertain whether East Texans will still be wearing face masks and social distancing next summer, one thing is certain: The City of Longview intends to have a July 4 fireworks show that will bring joy to multitudes.
The city has contracted with Pyromania Fireworks of Benton, Louisiana, for a fireworks display on Independence Day in 2021. The Longview City Council voted Thursday to approve the contract with Pyromania Fireworks. The fireworks display will cost $30,000, and the contract is renewable for up to five years.
At Thursday's Longview City Council meeting, the council approved a consent agenda that contained several items, including the fireworks display contract and plans to make $2.8 million worth of improvements to the wastewater treatment plant.
The Longview City Council approved a $2.8 million contract with BAR Constructors Inc., of Lancaster, for the wastewater treatment plant improvements known as the "Grace Creek Head Works Improvements."
The project includes replacing two bar screens, upgrading the grit chamber, replacing the primary clarifier weir gates, improved storm water piping, tertiary filter media improvements and other work, according to information provided by the city.
The funds to pay for the work will come from the city's Utility Capital Improvements Fund.
The council also formally approved a name for the new Longview skatepark, which is under construction at Ingram Park.
The facility will be named the Dodson Action Sports Complex. The name reflects Longview resident Brian Dodson's efforts to build a skatepark in Longview. Dodson led a fundraising campaign for the skatepark; the fundraising money was paired with a matching grant from the city to make the skatepark a reality.
Organizers have said they hope to open Dodson Action Sports Complex the weekend before Thanksgiving so that children can enjoy the facility during their holiday break.
Additional items approved by the City Council included contracting with Cintas Corporation of White Oak for uniform rental and lease services for the public works department. The city will pay Cintas $64,675 for its services.
The council also agreed to purchase two new Chevy Tahoes and two new pickups for the Longview Fire Department at a cost not to exceed $129,659. The new vehicles will replace existing units that have "exhausted their useful life," according to the city.