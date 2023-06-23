The city of Longview is seeking tax credits to aid in $4 million worth of renovations to an apartment complex for low-and moderate-income elderly and disabled residents.
During Thursday's City Council meeting, the city's Community Services Department was given approval to apply for tax credits through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to rehabilitate Hillside Village Apartments at 205 W. Whaley St.
"What's most significant about this project is that it will help restore and maintain 100 units of living space and affordable space to the elderly and disabled," Community Services Director Dietrich Johnson told the council during the meeting.
He said there is a considerable shortage of this type of housing in the city.
"As an additional source of financing, the applicant is also working with the Texas Housing Foundation (a Texas regional housing authority) to arrange the issuance of tax-exempt bonds and to comply with the requirements necessary for the property to become exempt from property taxes," according to information from Community Services.
In May, Johnson, City Attorney Robert Ray and the city's housing manager met to discuss the details of the project and found it to be a good fit for the community.
Information from the city details planned interior and exterior upgrades to the apartments, including "interior and exterior upgrades ... including significant kitchen remodeling, HVAC replacement, improvements to common areas, and improvements to parking areas."