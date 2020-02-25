Construction could being next week in Longview on a municipal skate park, and plans are being finalized for extra parking spaces at Akin Park and the Guthrie Trail, Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said Monday. Meanwhile, improvements to the Cargill Long Trail are in flux as the city wrangles with a natural gas company about pipelines along the trail.
Contractors completed Phase 1 of the Guthrie Trail last year from Fourth Street to Akin Park, and construction of phases 2 and 3 could begin next month.
Akin Park has only about six parking spaces, making it difficult for Guthrie Trail users who don’t live in the surrounding neighborhood, Caron told the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at its meeting Monday. He called it the biggest parking challenge on the entire stretch of the Guthrie Trail aside from the Cargill Long Trail parking lot on Fourth Street.
The parking expansion would add between 20 and 30 parking spots on the west side of the trail.
City staff is finalizing a contract with an engineer to design the lot at the location.
Staff also is finalizing an agreement with the contractor designated to convert two tennis courts at Ingram Park into a municipal skate park.
The project is a public-private partnership in which the city is using $40,000 to match private donations of $40,000 to build the estimated 12,000-square-foot facility.
It should take about three weeks to complete construction, meaning that the skate park could be ready as early as April, Caron said.
Staff is also trying to continue negotiations with a natural gas company to move two 8-inch pipelines that run alongside or beneath the Cargill Long Trail.
The city needs the pipelines buried at least 4 feet lower than the surface to reconstruct and resurface the trail, a project for which voters set side $1.35 million in bonds in November 2018, Caron said.
The pipelines were once owned by Black Knight and by Exxon, but the current owner, Delek U.S., has been unresponsive to the city’s request, Caron said.
“They were there first,” he said of the pipelines, “but we retained authority to cultivate the land” when the trail land was deeded to the city.
Neither pipeline has been used for at least 20 years, Caron said.