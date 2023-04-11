A $100,000 grant application has been submitted on behalf of Gregg County to hire a consultant to update its Hazard Mitigation Plan.
On Monday, county commissioners approved the City of Longview's submission of the grant on the county's behalf for a consultant hire. County Judge Bill Stoudt said the county used to be able to update the plan itself but because it's grown so much, it needs to hire a consultant for the work, which isn't cheap.
"That's pretty expensive, so that's what that's for — just to pay for the grant to get the person to do it," he said.
The grant is being submitted to the Texas General Land Office - Community Development and Revitalization Division/US Department of Housing and Urban Development for $100,000. Stoudt said the county is never sure exactly what amount will be approved, so it applies for the most and hopes for the best.
Federal law requires county hazard mitigation plans to be updated every few years, he said. The plan is used to identify flood areas, chokepoints for drainage and other areas of concern, he said.
In other business, the county also approved Precinct 3 to accept a donation of 2,000 cubic yard of dirt from Sabine ISD for a drainage project at Hugh Camp Memorial Park. Pct. 3 Commissioner Floyd Wingo previously described drainage issues caused by water erosion at the park.
“When it rains, the creek swells causing erosion. That’s the big problem,” he said. “All the dirt’s coming out from the retaining wall due to the water ... the walls can slide down or fall off into the creek bed.”
Precinct 3 has been working to address the drainage issues in order to create more usable surface area at the park. The donation of surplus dirt from Sabine ISD comes after its addition of a new football field made of turf, Wingo said.
"In doing that project they removed a bunch of dirt from that area and just put it across the street from the girl's baseball field," he said. "So to get it out of their way to where they can continue doing their business, we're just gonna move it down to the park to fill in the drainage area at the park."
Wingo aims to continue improvements and is in the process of applying for a $150,000 grant to install a culvert to assist with drainage, among other upgrades, he said. The grant he’s trying to secure would require an-kind match of $150,000 that he said would be paid for through the manpower and equipment usage needed to install the culvert.
He met with a grant administrator for an initial meeting last week to get the process moving along, he said. Regardless of if it's awarded, the drainage project will move forward, he said.