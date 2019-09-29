For decades, the Junction area of Longview has served as little more than a collection of near-century old, decayed buildings through which commuters travel between northern and southern sections of the city.
Oftentimes the only sounds heard from the eastern fringe of Methvin Street is wheels bouncing over the brick streets or whispers from members of the homeless community seeking shelter — aside from nightlife at Angie B’s club.
That’s changing.
As one local businessman renovates several of the structures for leasing, Environmental Code Officer Sabrina Graves and other city staff say they’re trying to find amicable solutions with other owners to get their structures into compliance with city building standards.
Those efforts began in earnest in late July, when city staff posted notices on the doors of at least five properties that essentially told the owners that repairs must be made. They all are in the 800 block of East Methvin Street and on North Sixth Street, along a corner that motorists travel to navigate from Mobberly Avenue to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center and other points north.
“What we’ve done thus far,” Development Services Director Michael Shirley said, “is we’ve posted the properties with an initial posting, and we’ve sent them letters, I believe, because the properties could be worked a couple of different ways. They could be substandard if nothing is done to them, or they could be brought up to compliance.
“We’re just starting the informal, administrative process so that hopefully we can work with them and through that process and not have to go to court,” he said of the notices. “That’s just our last option.”
As with most properties deemed substandard by the cities, Graves hasn’t had the easiest of luck, she said.
Two of the properties have the same owners, and she didn’t make contact with them for several weeks, she said.
At 824 E. Methvin St., the owner “is supposed to be doing some remodeling on that one,” Graves said, adding that a roof must be added to bring the structure up to city code.
Said Shirley, “That whole strip is opportunity for new development, and with all of those old buildings, there’s opportunity for redevelopment.”
The old Harrison building on North Sixth Street once had moving trailers stored on the property, but the trailers were cleared away a couple of years ago. Shirley said the city is working with developers who are interested in the area, but that remains tentative while they try to make the financial numbers work.
“Because of the bulk of the number of buildings in a concentrated area and the attention that’s kind of on that area, going the substandard municipal court route is the better way to go than to just do the property maintenance letter,” he said.
Jim Mobley owns the Patrick’s Electronics repair business in the Methvin/Sixth corner. He also owns the two-story building at the corner of Methvin and Mobberly. A contractor is renovating the interior of the structure, which once provided housing for rail company workers. Once completed, Mobley intends to lease it for residential usage.
“It’s not good for commercial. I might put an office in there,” said Mobley, who also serves on the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment. “I’m just working on it trying to get it up where I can at least lease it, but I’ve got a lot of stuff to do in there.”
Shirley described East Methvin Street as a significant corridor into downtown Longview as well as for the development of the Downtown Small Area Plan, a City Council-approved concept for developing and redeveloping central areas of the city.
“It’s one of the many pieces of positivity from the small area plan that we want to just implement, so it’s more about working with everybody rather than going in there and just flattening everything,” Shirley said.
The Junction could see even more traffic in future years, after voters approved a bond package that included millions of dollars to reconstruct Mobberly Avenue into a “complete street” concept with roadway, bicycle and pedestrian lanes of traffic.
“I mean, if you’re standing there at Methvin and looking (west), you look right down and the first thing you see is downtown, you see VeraBank (and) you see Heritage Tower,” Shirley said. “It’s literally a gateway from the east into downtown. … So, it’s a vital area and very important with all of the improvements that we’re going to be doing on Mobberly.”