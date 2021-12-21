A portion of Mobberly Avenue between Oakdale and Myrle avenues will be temporarily reconfigured Jan. 14 to 31 to demonstrate the road's redesign, according to the city of Longview.
The Mobberly Complete Street Project, part of the 2018 bond package approved by voters, will consist of reducing the number of travel lanes from five to three to add buffered bike lanes and improve existing sidewalks.
The goal of the project is to make Mobberly safe and accessible for pedestrians and cyclists and efficiently manage existing and future traffic demands, according to the city.
The temporary lane configuration will use cones and signage to demonstrate the redesigned layout along the road during the two-week period.
A community event is scheduled 3 p.m. Jan. 15 for community members who walk, bike or drive on Mobberly Avenue to demonstrate the safety improvements provided by the project, according to the city. The event is set at the South Ward Community Park at 1011 S. Mobberly Ave. In addition to demonstrating the proposed road changes, staff members from the Parks and Recreation Department will provide activities at the park.
Improvements to Mobberly Avenue were first identified in the Longview Comprehensive Plan, which was adopted by the City Council in March 2015.
Two public meetings were held in earlier this year to receive input regarding the Mobberly Complete Street Project.
Residents can learn more about the project and provide feedback through an online survey at LongviewTexas.gov/CompleteStreet .
City officials said previously that the areas the survey has identified as most important to residents are improved traffic control, wider sidewalks, additional crosswalks, more street trees and shade as well as additional lighting.