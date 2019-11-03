The city of Longview is accepting bids from contractors for the final two phases of the Guthrie Trail, said Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron.
Bids will be opened later this month, and work is expected to take between 14 and 18 months depending on weather, he said.
“We have a prebid meeting with (the Texas Department of Transportation) in two weeks,” he said this past week.
The Guthrie Trail project is intended to connect with the Cargill Long, Akin and Paul J. Boorman trails as well as the existing Guthrie Trail at Guthrie and Rotary parks to give the city about 10 miles of continuous trails.
Longview Economic Development Corp. funding combined with a TxDOT grant are paying for all three phases of the project costing more than $7 million.
Phase 1 of Guthrie Trail — from Fourth Street to Delwood Drive — officially opened in August, though work continues where Phase 1 meets the Akin Trail.
The trail is among several projects either planned or under construction within the Parks and Recreation Department.
A grand opening celebration was held Saturday for the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center near the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. The arboretum is one of several parks benefiting from bond funds approved by Longview voters almost a year ago.
While $1.5 million in bond money is dedicated to the arboretum, about $5.7 million is reserved for enhancements at Broughton Park and Broughton Recreation Center.
District 3 Councilman Wray Wade has invited residents to a community meeting about Broughton improvements at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at the recreation center at 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
LPA Design Studios, a firm hired by the city to prepare designs and construction documents, will lead the meeting.
Elsewhere in Longview, municipal crews filled in a ditch area at Spring Creek Park often used to park vehicles, Caron said, and a storm drain at Pinewood Park was recently unclogged.
Spring Creek Park is among several neighborhood parks due for upgrades using voter-approved bond funds. Construction starts for those projects won’t begin until April 1 at the earliest, according to the city’s most recent timeline.