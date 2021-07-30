An internet outage that spread across Longview and caused an outcry among non-connected residents has ended, and Longview-Kilgore Cable continues to investigate.
Don Deem, vice president and regional manager of the company, said Friday afternoon that the outage lasted about 11 hours and has mostly been restored.
“Most of our customers are back up now,” he said. “If they aren’t, generally a power cycle in the modem gets them back up.”
Longview-Kilgore Cable announced the citywide outage in a 2:30 p.m. post Thursday on its Facebook page.
“We have our tech on site working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible,” the post, which has since been deleted, said. “We thank you for your patience and understanding.”
The post, and an update more than an hour later, spurred a flurry of comments from customers about how the outage impacted them.
Makayla Slater said outages can disrupt her work from home, which she has been doing for nearly a year. She lives in Longview and works for Mr. Cooper handling mortgage accounts for people affected by COVID-19 or who are in foreclosure.
She said she was at lunch when the outage occurred.
“I was on lunch when it hit, but a lot of my co-workers were still on the clock,” she said. “I saw it after it happened, maybe 30 minutes or so after. I tried contacting them through their web chat as soon as it happened but didn't get a response for 10 minutes. So far, we haven't heard word about when it'll be up.”
She said she has dealt with outages before.
“I've been working from home since August and these outages happen all the time with (Longview Kilgore Cable) but they're usually smaller and don't last long,” Slater said.
Deem said he and the company are sensitive to how its outages affect local residents.
“I can’t overemphasize how dramatic this is for us, too,” he said. “We hate to see customers go off line because of the reliance on the internet.”
A Friday update on a post on Longview-Kilgore Cable’s Facebook page said all circuits were up since about 1 a.m. and suggested any remaining customers without service unplug their modems for a couple minutes before powering back on.
Deem said the company used to have two “backbone circuits,” but got a third one about a year ago to help prevent outages.
“We have three backbone circuits that we invested a lot of money in to ensure reliability and redundancy,” he said. “We picked up a third one. And for some reason, all three of them went down (Thursday).”
He said it was clear why two of the circuits went down, but it was not yet apparent what disrupted the third.
“I don’t know why, but we are looking into it,” he said.