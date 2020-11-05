KILGORE — Visitors to the East Texas Oil Museum seeking to learn about the beginnings of the area’s energy industry now have the opportunity to also find out about the history of civil rights in America.
The traveling exhibit, “The Road to the Promised Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement,” is being featured through Dec. 12 in the museum’s special exhibit room.
The exhibit, which covers issues in the civil rights movement from 1954 to the 1990s, features images and information on prominent figures and events such as Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks, Booker T. Washington and Frederick Douglas.
“We thought that folks in East Texas would be interested in seeing and learning a little bit more about the civil rights movement,” said museum manager Olivia Moore. “Normally, you would see African-American history presented in February, but we feel that it’s important that this subject be taught throughout the year. It’s an important story to tell.”
Bringing the exhibit to the museum was made possible by a grant from Humanities Texas, the Texas affiliate of the National Endowment of the Humanities.
Entry to the exhibit is included with general admission to the museum.
The museum is at 1301 S. Henderson Blvd. on the Kilgore College campus and is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, capacity is limited to 75 people, and face coverings are required for all visitors.