Litigants in a civil lawsuit related to the 2016 aggravated kidnapping of a Kilgore College Rangerette are awaiting a new trial date.
Rangerettes Director Dana Lynn Blair and her daughter Alexa are suing Nancy Alice Motes in Gregg County District Court after Motes was charged and convicted with kidnapping and assaulting Alexa Blair from the Blair home in Longview on Dec. 29, 2016.
The civil case, filed one year ago, was scheduled for a jury trial on Dec. 9, but 124th District Judge Alfonso Charles continued the case as he awaited an agreed motion of continuance from attorneys, according to records in the Gregg County District Clerk’s Office.
A new trial date or hearing had not been scheduled Friday.
In April, Motes, 60, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated kidnapping in her criminal case.
In October, Motes asked the judge for a bifurcated trial in the civil matter against her. Bifurcation is when a judicial proceeding is divided into two stages, most commonly to determine liability or guilt in the initial stage and then to establish damages or punishment in the latter stage, according to law.cornell.edu .