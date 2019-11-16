State Rep. Travis Clardy, R-Nacogdoches, has filed for reelection and has received an endorsement from Gov. Greg Abbott.
Clardy, who was first elected in November 2012, is halfway through his fourth term as Texas House District 11 representative for Rusk, Nacogdoches and Cherokee counties.
“Our region is a great place to live and raise a family, but much work remains to promote the many attributes that make District 11 special. I look forward to continuing as a strong conservative and experienced voice at the Capitol for the people of East Texas,” Clardy said.
Clardy gained Abbott’s backing at his announcement.
“Thanks to leaders like Representative Travis Clardy, Texas has made great strides in reforming our school finance and property tax systems,” Abbott said.
Clardy received the Legislator of the Year Award from the Texas Municipal League. He was also named Legislator of the Year by the East Texas Council of Governments and Deep East Texas Council of Governments, and he was named as a Legislative Champion by the Texas Health Care Association for the second session in a row for his efforts to improve nursing home care.
Clardy serves on the Human Services and Homeland Security and Public Safety committees.